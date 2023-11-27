GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Gadsden will launch a 21-day ice skating winter experience starting this Saturday.

The “Christmas on the Coosa” seasonal ice rink will be located at 344 1st Street in downtown Gadsden, across from the Spirit of American Citizenship Monument near Moragne Park.

Admission is $12 for skaters over the age of three and includes specially designed skates. Skate helpers will be available for an additional charge. Food and beverage trucks, crafters and other vendors will be on site daily.

The Christmas on the Coosa ice skating experience will be open through Dec. 23. Each day will include hourly skate times with 15-minute breaks. Tickets may be purchased via the city’s website or in person if supplies last.

Special holiday guests such as Santa Claus, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will also make appearances during the event’s run.

In addition to Christmas on the Coosa, the city of Gadsden will be holding other holiday events at the end of the week. On Friday, the city will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at 5:30 p.m. to illuminate the 50-foot-tall pine tree in front of Gadsden City Hall.

The city’s annual Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. on Broad Street on Saturday. The city’s annual Mistletoe Market event will be held on Saturday and Sunday.