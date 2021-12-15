Christmas lights return to Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether you’ve visited the Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman or never heard of the local sacred treasure, Christmas at the Grotto will show you Brother Joseph Zoettl’s 50 years of work in a new light.

Christmas at the Grotto utilizes thousands of lights to highlight all of Brother Zoettl’s hard work in the night. After 85 years of enjoying the property in the daylight, St. Bernard Church, who owns the property where the Grotto is located, decided to spice things up a couple years ago with Christmas lights.

“It’s spectacular to see during the daytime but for the people who have seen it during the daytime, it’s like seeing a new set of structures when you see them under the lights. It’s really spectacular,” said Roger Steele.

Folks with the Grotto said they’ve seen a tremendous response that’s only growing each year since introducing the lights. New this year will be horse rides through the campus and an on site food vendor.

