BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s Christmas in July in Tarrant! The group ‘leaders of excellence’ is partnering with the city’s mayors office to give away free toys for children. This is for children ages two to 17. It will be a drive thru pick up. Children must be present and masks are required. Hours are 10 a.m. Until noon.
It will be at Tarrant City Hall.
Christmas in July toy giveaway in Tarrant
