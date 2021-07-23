Chilton County woman offers $2,000 for rings lost at Georgia resort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 08:00 am

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama woman is offering a $2,000 reward after losing her rings while visiting a Georgia resort.

Erin Ward of Thorsby visited the Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens last week, The LaGrange Daily News reported.

She thinks she left the rings on the bathroom counter of her hotel room the day she checked out, she told the newspaper.

Pine Mountain police have so far been unable to locate the rings.

They are described as a diamond wedding ring, a diamond band engagement ring and a ruby anniversary band.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES