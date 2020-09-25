Chilton County Schools report 20 positive COVID-19 cases this week

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Schools says the district has seen 20 positive coronavirus cases this week. That’s up from 15 cases in the first two weeks of school.
In a Facebook post, the school system said the 20 cases came from over 6,000 individuals on campuses. That is a 0.5% infected rate.
CCS says it will continue to test and monitor the potential spread of the virus and follow Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
