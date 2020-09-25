Chilton County Schools report 20 positive COVID-19 cases this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Schools says the district has seen 20 positive coronavirus cases this week. That’s up from 15 cases in the first two weeks of school.

In a Facebook post, the school system said the 20 cases came from over 6,000 individuals on campuses. That is a 0.5% infected rate.

CCS says it will continue to test and monitor the potential spread of the virus and follow Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page