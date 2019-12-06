Breaking News
Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

All Clanton Schools closing at Noon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to their social media post, Chilton County Schools state that all four Clanton schools will be closing at noon Friday “due to a water leak that will require water and power to be shut off.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events