Chilton County Schools closed Thursday due to severe weather

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to severe weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Zeta, Chilton County Schools will be closed Thursday.
Superintendent Jason Griffin confirmed the news Thursday morning on the school system’s Facebook page. Griffin said classes would resume Friday. He cited road conditions and rainy weather as the primary factors in the decision to close for the day.
“We pray for those who suffered damage,” Griffin wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as our primary goal is safety! And this is not an e-learning day, just a weather day!”
