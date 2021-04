CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)- Cancer survivors or those who are fighting cancer now are encouraged to sign up for the Chilton County Relay for Life.

It will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Peach Park. Organizers are encouraging people to arrive early and eat, make s’mores and tour the Tree of Hope. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

You can find more information on how to enter by clicking this link.