Chilton County High School cancels game vs Helena due to COVID-19

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County High School has canceled its football game against Helena High School due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the Chilton County School District, the game was canceled due to the virus presenting issues. Details have not been released at this time.

The school did say that they plan on playing next Friday against Wetumpka High School.

