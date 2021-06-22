Chilton County gearing up for 2021 Peach Jam Jubilee

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)- Chilton County is gearing up for a popular annual event, the Peach Jam Jubilee. It is returning this year and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

According to the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce, you will find more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, food, inflatables, hot air balloon, activities for all ages. The peach queens will also be introduced.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Clanton City Park. Hours are from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 5 p.m.