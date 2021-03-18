Chilton County couple survive tornado in small closet

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County was among the hardest hit from Wednesday’s tornadoes in Central Alabama. Most of the devastation is off County Road 37 and 24.

Some houses sustained minor damage, one home was pulled off its foundation. Several others were destroyed, including Jimmy Baker’s.

He has lived off County Road 24 for 26 years. He and his wife saw the powerful storm from their front porch.

“We ran out on the front porch and looked. All we could see was a big wide cloud,” Baker said.

In a matter of seconds, Baker and his wife ran to a small closet, put pillows over their heads, and took cover.

“Enter in thy closet and pray. And that’s what we did,” Baker said.

“It just hit. And we started hearing cracking, popping. I guess brick falling and furniture moving,” Baker said.

Once the storm passed, they went to see the damage to their home. Baker says it was tough to process what he saw.

“Of course, I’m a grown man and 80 years old…but…I cried,” Baker said.

But through the destruction, Baker and his wife weren’t injured. His daughter says if they hadn’t gone into that specific closet, it could have been a different story.

“It’s the only room that’s still got the top,” Baker said.

As the people of Chilton County continue to pick up the pieces, Baker has faith the people will persevere.

“All the bad stuff in the world, but there is still good people in it. And God is still working,”

Baker said.

Family and friends were at his home on Thursday, helping pick up debris and salvaging what they can. Baker says they do have insurance for the home, and will decided what to do with the property after more damage assessment.