CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Humane Society underwent some major changes Wednesday night, creating a 7-person board of directors to help improve the shelter.

This comes just days after employment challenges that resulted in one person being left working for the shelter alongside a few volunteers.

The Chilton County Commission says it wants to see the Chilton County Humane Society get better, starting with building improvements and better crating for the animals. That’s where the newly implemented board of directors comes in.

“Our employees are back, all except for two,” says Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee, who was voted on as chairperson for the humane society board.

Hardee says last Friday, the Chilton County Humane Society director Jennifer Fesmire resigned but returned upon his request.

“Our director cannot do but so much if she doesn’t have the tools to work with and those who support her,” Hardee said. “We’re going to, I’m going to work closely with Jen and we’re going to know what the board’s place is, what the director’s place is and when that goes together and coincides, you’re not going to always agree but you’re going to get a lot done.”

The Chilton County Humane Society has received some backlash and negative comments from the community on social media. Hardee says the humane society’s board members will not be paying any attention to the negativity going forward.

“We’re contacting a firm about doing an audit on this place so we can start out fresh. And also, we just don’t have time for the negativity. We would like volunteers who are positive,” Hardee said. “What went on in the past is the past and there’s nothing I can do to change that but the future is what I’m looking for.”

“I know there’s been some backlash and negativity from the community, talk to me a little bit about that,” McQueen asked during an interview with Fesmire Wednesday.

“No,” Fesmire replied.

Hardee says everyone wants the same thing: for the animals to be cared for the best they can be until they find their forever homes. Right now, the Chilton County Humane Society is sitting at 150 animals with 90 cats and 60 dogs.

“We’re really not supposed to have over 120, varies on whether it’s puppies or big dogs, cats. So, we are over capacity at the moment,” Fesmire said.

Hardee says he knows the community still has a lot of questions, especially regarding the humane society’s finances, and he says answers will be given in time.