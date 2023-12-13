Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure you bundle up tonight if you are checking out the Geminid Meteor Shower as it peaks at 2 AM.

Thursday will be a pleasant day as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny cool and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s – typical temperatures for mid-December.

Weekend Outlook: A complicated weather pattern develops across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. An upper-level low will move across the Southeast U.S. combined with another wave over the northern U.S., and an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. There are some uncertainties in the forecast models as to where the Gulf Low will track. This will make a difference in our forecast. If it moves inland and tracks up through Georgia, we will receive rain. If it moves up the East Coast, then we would not see as much rain. Right now, we are calling for Saturday to be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will have showers starting in the morning and continuing all day. However, the best chance will be over Eastern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Again, expect some changes to the forecast by the time we get to the weekend.