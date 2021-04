BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Some cook teams in central Alabama are checking their recipes and getting ready for the 17th annual Mortgagebanc- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Chili Cookoff.

The cookoff will be held on May 1 at the Macy’s Upper Parking Lot on Brookwood Village. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the cook-off will go until 3 p.m.

This event will benefit the Exceptional Foundation. You can buy tickets by clicking on this link.