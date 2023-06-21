BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama was ranked among the nation’s best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report on Wednesday.

The Best Children’s Hospitals survey also put Children’s of Alabama as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Alabama for the second year in the row.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s of Alabama in the top 50 nationally in eight services:

Cancer

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery

Nephrology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Pulmonology

Urology

“Being nationally ranked among the leaders in pediatric healthcare is a strong testament to the hard work, dedication and expertise of our entire staff and our physician partners at the UAB School of Medicine,” said Children’s of Alabama CEO and President Tom Shufflebarger in a release. “Our goal is to continue to provide exceptional care, service and comfort to the patients who are entrusted to us for medical care.”

Children’s of Alabama has participated in the U.S. News & World Report rankings program for 14 years. In all 14 years, Children’s of Alabama has been included in the rankings among the best children’s hospitals in the nation.

The UAB Departments of Pediatrics and Surgery and Children’s of Alabama worked together to submit the requested information for the rankings. Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for children since 1911 and offers inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama.

The complete rankings for the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals are available here.