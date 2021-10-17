Children’s of Alabama patient receives ‘magic moment,’ learns he will go to Disney World

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Children’s of Alabama patient learned Sunday that he will be traveling to Disney World during a reveal hosted by Pizitz Middle School SGA Officers, Magic Moments and Doodles Sorbets and Italian Ice.

11-year-old Nolan was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. He underwent brain surgery as an infant and relies on special devices to help him walk.

“Although he faces many challenges, Nolan always seems to be smiling,” said Magic Moments Central Alabama Regional Director Courtney A. Carson in a release.

Magic Moments is a wish-granting organization devoted exclusively to children ages 4-18 diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses in the state of Alabama.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Nolan was surprised with news that he will travel to Disney World next month alongside his family. Students at Pizitz have been fundraising for Magic Moments and representatives from the student government got to see firsthand how their efforts are making a difference.

Magic Moments Executive Director Sandy Naramore traveled to Cahaba Heights to participate in the reveal.

“We always say that what we are trying to do is to provide happiness and magic in a child’s life, even if it’s just for a moment,” said Naramore when asked about their goal. “It is the most rewarding position to be in, knowing that you are going to put this child and his family in position where they are going to forget about the hospital visits, where he’s going to forget about the doctor visits and the things that are typical in his day that aren’t typical in other people’s days.”

Naramore was also the “guest scooper” for Doodles at the event, scooping frozen treats for children. Part of the proceeds, along with donations, were given to Magic Moments.

There are no limits to what a child can ask for, whether it’s a trip to the zoo, a trip to Disney World, a shopping spree or a room makeover, Naramore told CBS 42.

“We are here to provide happiness and magic, and whatever the child wants,” she said.

Next month, Nolan and his family will travel to Disney World where they will get to enjoy “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

To contribute to providing a magic moment, visit the Magic Moments website here.