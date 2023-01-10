BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A six-year-old Children’s of Alabama patient has been chosen as one of the 10 Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champions for 2023.

According to a news release from Children’s, an ultrasound confirmed at 17 weeks that Logan McCool had spina bifida, a birth defect in which the spinal cord doesn’t form correctly. A day after she was born, Logan began treatment at the pediatric hospital.

Now, she loves to dance and her favorite subject is science. The hospital’s release stated Logan is excited to be a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion for 2023.

“Logan epitomizes the word ‘Champion,’” said Emily Hornak, director of Cause Marketing/Corporate Partnerships at Children’s of Alabama, in the release. “She and her parents have done wonderful work as the 2022 Children’s of Alabama Champion. It is incredible that her story has captured the hearts of many, especially across Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This highlights the courage, strength and bravery that Logan has and the fierceness of her personality! It is an honor knowing that a Children’s patient will be sharing her story and medical journey throughout the fundraising world of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

As a national champion, Logan and her parents will advocate nationally the importance of supporting kids’ health. They will help raise money for the 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.