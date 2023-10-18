BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From Thursday until Monday, October 30, Children’s of Alabama is accepting digital cards that they can print for their patients on Halloween.

The cards will be electronically gathered for the next week and a half, then printed on October 31 and distributed to kids at Children’s by hospital staff.

“Really, we just wanted to be able to brighten our patients’ day for those that are spending the holiday at the hospital,” said Lean Pelliccio, development officer at Children’s. “We also do goody bags that we deliver to the patients on Halloween.”

To send a card, visit the card website here to select a design and message. The process is completely free.