Children’s of Alabama fighting childhood obesity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is taking extra steps to beat childhood obesity.

The SHINE Clinic at Children’s of Alabama introduced an exercise equipment center for their patients.

Dr. Stephenie Wallace, the medical director of SHINE Clinic said the statistics are startling.

“I think our adult numbers of obesity go higher so when you think of our numbers, our numbers are 16% of our 10 to 17-year-olds now. Our obesity number gets worse as they get older. Not to mention, here in the state of Alabama we carry a large part of our population has diabetes and has hypertension and both of those diseases are weight-related diseases,” said Dr. Wallace.

The equipment area has been in the works for 8 years according to Dr. Wallace.

The owner of Meta Fitness Studio, Matt Crane, helped facilitate this project. He said he was overweight as a child and doesn’t want other kids to go through what he did.

“Fitness saved my life. It saved my life. It’s why I’m in the industry because it saved me and I knew it was something I could use to help others as well and so hopefully, my son can see that example and grow up in the right way and understand first off, it’s important to treat people kindly and to love them no matter what, but also it is important to be healthy and take care of our bodies and ourselves and also everyone else around us,” said Crane.

According to State of Childhood Obesity, the high obesity rate for ages 2-4 in Alabama is in the top 5 in the country. For Alabama adults, obesity is ranked 6th in the country.

