BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is experiencing an increase in emergency patients. Hospital officials said you should expect long wait times.

It’s a combination of factors. Doctors told CBS 42 that between the start of school, new COVID-19 cases and typical unexpected emergencies, the emergency department is seeing a large increase in patients.

Children’s of Alabama said its emergency department is seeing more than 200 patients a day. Hospital leaders are asking parents to avoid the ER if their child is not experiencing an emergency.

Dr. Shaundra Blakemore said they will never turn away a child but there are some things to keep in mind when making that decision to go to the emergency room.

“For instance, common cold symptoms like cough or runny nose, you can wait and maybe talk to your pediatrician on the phone before making that decision to come to the ER versus a child that’s in respiratory distress. So, breathing so hard they can’t speak in full sentences, breathing so fast, really struggling to get air in or out. That would definitely be considered an emergency,” Dr. Blakemore said.

Dr. Blakemore said when it comes to fevers, patients don’t need to go to the ER unless the fever is 105 or higher.

Hospital leaders are telling the public to expect longer wait times at the ER, especially with the increased numbers right now.