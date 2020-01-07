Children injured in Ensley apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two children are recovering at Children’s of Alabama after suffering smoke inhalation and minor burns during an apartment fire in Ensley late Monday night.

The children are in serious condition.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, crews were called to the scene of a fire at 3101 Court U in Ensley.

Carrillo says a 5-year-old-girl and 2-year-old boy were both rescued from the fire. He says the mother and father and another adult all escaped from the fire unharmed.

Carrillo says unattended cooking caused the fire.

Carrillo credits extremely fast response times in the outcome. He says the first units were on the scene in under three minutes.

This is a developing story.

