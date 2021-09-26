Childersburg Rescue Squad family loses home to fire, fundraiser created to help

The Alpine home is a total loss. (Courtesy of Jim Dennis and Childersburg Fire and Rescue)

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Two members of Childersburg’s Rescue Squad lost their home in Alpine to a fire Saturday afternoon. A fundraiser has been established to help them during the crisis.

Jim Dennis with Childersburg Fire and Rescue says that the family has been serving the Talladega County community since the mid-1980s, but now, they need your help.

A fundraiser is scheduled at the Childersburg Rescue Squad building Tuesday night between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dennis says that they will be taking cash donations or gift cards, but all help is appreciated.

Additionally, an online fundraiser has been set up by a community member to help the family that lost their home. That fundraiser can be found here.

Dennis says that donations can also be sent to:

“Fire Relief, P.O. Box 204, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Childersburg AL 35044”