Childersburg elementary school placed on brief lockdown after window shattered by BB gun

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating an incident at an elementary school Monday afternoon after a window was shattered by a BB gun.

According to authorities, a lunchroom window at A.H. Watwood Elementary School was broken and the school was placed on a brief lockdown. Further investigation revealed the glass had been broken by the pellets from a BB gun.

The projectiles had not penetrated to the inside of the double panned window and no injuries have been reported.

Extra officers have been placed at the school following the incident. No suspects have been found at this time.

If you have any information on this case, contact CPD at 256-378-5747.