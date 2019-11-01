Childersburg couple attacked after coming home, finding burglars inside

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department has arrested two suspects who burglarized a home and then attacked the homeowners when they returned to the residence.

According to CPD, they received a call Thursday around 8 a.m. The homeowners say they came home to find Ayla Elizabeth Thompson, 25, and Chelsey Elizabeth McGrady, 23, burglarizing the place.

The two burglars then assaulted the female. The female was taken to the ER and then released.

The two suspects were taken into custody later that day and charged with third-degree burglary. Thompson was also charged with resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude. Additional charges are expected to come, according to CPD.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS