BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

At around 2:55 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2400 Block of Pearson Avenue. Sgt. LaQuitta Wade stated that the victim, who is 18 years old, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene of a pedestrian-struck incident in the 800 block of 27th Street SW at around 3 p.m. Birmingham Fire Chief Clay Hendon says a female was transported with moderate injuries to UAB Hospital from the scene.

It is currently unknown if the two incidents are connected or separate.

