Child still in critical condition after Patton Park shooting, $10,000 reward offered for information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the victims that were injured in a shooting at Patton Park Sunday is still in critical condition.

Justice Holness is stable after a bullet hit both of his lungs, according to his mother. She says he was alert and talking and improving greatly.

The shooting left four other people injured and killed one woman around 7 p.m. The deceased victim has been identified as 32-year-old Areyelle Meishaun Yarbrough.

The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday it was matching comedian Ricky Smiley’s donation of $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case for a total reward of $10,000.

Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales released a statement on Yarbrough. She had worked for the Department of Revenue for the past year as manager of principal accounting.

“I am devastated to know the life of one of the county’s brightest employees was taken. My condolences to her family and friends. We must stop the violence,” Scales said.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on the shooting, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.