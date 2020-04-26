Child shot near Enon Ridge in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (6:30 p.m.): Birmingham Police have confirmed that a one-year-old girl was shot at 1134 4th Street North on Sunday evening.
According to medical staff, the infant’s injuries are non-life threatening. Police on the scene tell CBS 42, the 1-year-old girl is lucky to be alive.
Check back for updates.
Original:
A child was shot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday evening, Birmingham Police reports.
The shooting took place in the 1200 block of 12th Street North.
The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
CBS 42 will continue to update this story as more information is released.
