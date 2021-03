JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy injured Monday afternoon.

According to JCSO Chief David Agee, deputies received a call just after 2:15 p.m. that the child suffered a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 18th Avenue NW.

The child was taken to the hospital. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.