BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A child is in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, crews responded to the 800 block of 1st Street North before 2 p.m. regarding a 4-year-old child who was suffering from a gunshot wound. BPD reported that there was another person in the same apartment as the victim when the shooting happened.

The victim was then taken to Children’s of Alabama in serious condition.

Detectives have not ruled out the shooting as being accidental.