TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 9-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries Monday night after being struck by a parade trailer during the West Alabama Christmas Parade.

Stephanie Taylor with the Tuscaloosa Police Department stated that the boy was part of a group participating in the parade, and had just fallen from the trailer before he was struck.

The accident occurred at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of University Boulevard and Greensboro

Avenue. TPD officers, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Northstar paramedics quickly responded to the scene.

The child is currently being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center.