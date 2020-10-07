7-year-old girl shot in the hand after father cleaned gun in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 7-year-old girl was shot in the hand after her father had finished cleaning the gun Wednesday in Hoover.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers received a call of the incident just after 12:45 p.m. The incident occurred in the 1200 building of The Park apartments.

The father called authorities saying he had just finished cleaning the firearm and head a gunshot and realized his daughter was shot in the hand, according to Hoover PD.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

