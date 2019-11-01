Child received candy with needle in it during Halloween, police say

WEAVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Weaver Police Department is investigating a report of someone allegedly putting a needle in a piece of candy that a child received during Halloween Thursday.

In a Facebook post by the WPD, a report was made about a Tootsie Roll that a child was given Thursday night in the Buckhorn area that contained a sewing needle.

“The child was not harmed, and thankfully the parents of the child found the needle while checking the candy before consumption,” the statement read. “Since this candy was given out in the Weaver area we are advising all parents to CAREFULLY VISUALLY INSPECT the candy your children received last night and if anything suspicious is found contact Weaver PD immediately.”

The department also suggested that parents should dispose of any candy their children may have received.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Weaver PD at 256-820-1766 or 256-820-0530.

