JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding their scooter in Center Point, police said Friday night.

Deputy Chief David Agee confirmed that a young girl was hit and that the driver left the scene. Police are actively searching for the vehicle suspected of hitting the child, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

