Child injured in Center Point apartment fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was rescued by fire crews late Monday night after a Center Point apartment caught on fire.

According to the Center Point Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at the Summer Rise apartments on East Bend Circle just before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, the two-story apartment was on fire with flames coming from the front of the building. Crews did learn someone had been trapped inside and were able to rescue a child stuck inside.

The child was transported to Children’s of Alabama and the details of their injuries have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.