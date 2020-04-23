Child found unharmed in back of car with multiple bullet holes, blood in domestic violence investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a domestic violence incident that has left a child in protective services after being found alone in the back of a car Thursday morning.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Avenue G just before 7 a.m. There they discovered a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and blood with no sign of a victim. The car was towed away to be searched for more evidence.

After it arrived at the tow lot, BPD was notified that a child was in the car. The car was then searched and they then found a child in the back asleep and unharmed under a large pile of clothing.

The child was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is now in Child Protective Services.

Initial investigation has found that the incident involves a female and her boyfriend who got into an argument and exchanged gunfire while the child was in the vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS