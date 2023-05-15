JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A child is dead and two others were injured following an overnight house fire in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old child was trapped in a house fire on the 2200 block of Cedar Crest Drive around 1:15 a.m. Forestadale Fire personnel were able to remove the child from the home, but he later died at UAB Hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

The unidentified child’s 16-year-old brother was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after trying to save his brother. Additionally, a 5-year-old sister of the fatal victim is being treated at Children’s Hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the children were at home with their grandmother when the fire happened. The grandmother was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment and has been released.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.