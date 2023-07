BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham toddler has died days after being found unresponsive in a pool on Saturday.

Damarion Henry, 2, was found unresponsive in the water of an above ground pool at his residence at 7:20 p.m. on July 8 in the 4500 block of 74th Place North.

Henry was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and remained there until he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at 1:57 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.