ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed.

According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy .75 in Oneonta. No other information has been released on the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death.

The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story.