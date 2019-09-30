Child deaths take heavy toll on first responders in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While police still investigate the death of an Oxford boy in a parked car, first responders are weighing in on the emotional month that was.

So far in September, there have been three separate child deaths and while responding to these calls can really wear on first responders, they’re often left still thinking about the families. They are days removed from responding to a call where an 11-month old boy died after he and his twin sister were left in a parked car. Firefighters say it’s difficult not to get emotional.

“I’ve got a son and I do, I go home, hug them a little tighter,” Oxford Assistant Fire Chief Ben Stewart said.

Stewart said the most recent tragedy comes a week after a 3-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus. The child waiting with his father for another sibling. These are the kind of calls Stewart and his crews dread.

“The most touching, emotional thing to me is watching the grief, not having the answers, and you always want that, was there anything I could have done today that would have changed this,” he said.

Critical incident stress teams have been helping the first responders, witnesses and victim’s families through these tragedies. Coroner Pat Brown said it’s important to be there to help in someone’s darkest hour.

“We’re very careful not to pass it off as ‘We understand what they are going through’ because most of us don’t and I hope that nobody ever does,” Brown said.

Stewart said he has been moved at all of the support here in Oxford, from Facebook messages to neighbors stopping them in the community- bright now, the responders continue to keep each other and the families affected in prayer during a trying month.

