BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot in the arm by one of their siblings Monday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 30th Street in Ensley just before 2:30 p.m. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation revealed the 11-year-old was shot accidentally by their sibling. No arrests have been made in this case.

No other information has been released at this time.