BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area will be offering free chicken sandwiches to all military personnel and veterans this Monday for Veteran’s Day.

Vets and armed forces members can stop by any restaurant from 10:30 a.m. until close Nov. 11 to get their sandwich.

Guests are required to show proof of service or valid military identification to redeem offer, and it may be redeemed inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru. No purchase is required.

LATEST POSTS