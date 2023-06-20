BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chick-Fil-A The Grove will be closing at 7 p.m. tonight to host a vigil starting at 7:30 p.m., remembering three of its employees who died in a car crash this past weekend.

Thos being remembered are 22-year-old Josiah Louis Phillips, 22-year-old Anna Catherine Meyers, and 23-year-old Ashley Nicole Michelle Wyatt. All three were team members at Chick-Fil-A The Grove.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on the 3800 block of McClendon Chapel Road in Bessemer at around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Deputies found the Honda Civic crashed in a ravine, near a curve on a roadway.

The vigil will be from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include photos & mementos, cards & donations boxes, a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m. and prayer. All are welcomed to join.

Find more information about the vigil here.