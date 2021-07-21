Chick-fil-A in Brookwood Village closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A local Chick-fil-A restaurant is closing it’s doors at the end of the month.
But, the franchise’s owner says it will re-open in a new location. The Brookwood village location in Homewood will close on July 31st. The restaurant will open at a brand new location in Cahaba Heights.
It’s set to open in October.

