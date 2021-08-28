Cherokee County Schools will require masks indoors starting Monday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday, the Cherokee County Board of Education announced that they will require face covers for all persons while indoors, except when eating or exercising.

The board said that the decision came in an effort to cooperate with local government and EMA to mitigate the spread of COVID in schools and their community.

The new mask requirement will begin on Monday, Aug. 30 and continue through Sep. 25. The board cited that they are coinciding with the “Proclamation of Existence of a Local Emergency” for Cherokee County.

The board said that they are committed to providing in-person learning for their students in a safe environment. They said that social distancing will continue to be a priority. Other strategies, such as staggered class changes, modified lunch and break schedules, limited campus visitors, limited field trips and modified assemblies will also continue.

“Everyone is encouraged to continue to follow CDC and ADPH guidelines by keeping yourselves socially distanced as much as possible, washing hands often, getting vaccinated, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoors spaces,” the board said in a release.

Cherokee County Schools said that they will continue to monitor data, communicate with local EMA and government officials, and adjust their procedures accordingly.