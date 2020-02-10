Cherokee County prepares for flooding

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cherokee County has already been dealing with flooding, and this week, they are expected to get several inches of rainfall.

The national weather service said Cherokee County could see up to ten inches of rain in the next four days. The Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to prepare now, before the rain starts.

Flood warnings are in effect for the Coosa and Chattooga rivers. Nearly one year ago, Cherokee county saw historic flood levels, that required over a dozen water rescues.

The EMA director is urging property owners to secure all of their outdoor items, like patio furniture, septic and propane tanks, and any motorhomes or campers. “We don’t know what kind of impact it’s going to have. The front may move in and stall out, and we may end up getting more rain, or it may move through quickly and not get as much rain. But now is the time to prepare for a flooding event to protect your property,” said Shawn Rogers.

Rogers said some of the campground entry roads are already flooded. EMA is currently working with first responders to prepare for water rescues if severe flooding occurs over the next few days.