Cherokee County experiences storm damage

(Courtesy of Cherokee County EMA)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A tree fell on a garage and power lines at a residence on Horger Street in Leesburg Sunday evening. Authorities say that traffic lights in the town were briefly out.

This goes to show the tenacity of the quick summer storms that occasionally pass through Alabama. The Cherokee County EMA said that there may be multiple trees down around Leesburg.

The Leesburg Police Department, Leesburg Fire Department and Cherokee Electric Cooperative all responded to the tree down, power line damage and brief traffic light outage. Authorities say that the traffic lights are now working. They said that no injuries occurred from the tree falling.