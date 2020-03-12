Cher, Chris Stapleton cancel Birmingham concerts in wake of coronavirus concerns

Cher performs in concert during her “Here We Go Again Tour” at The Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of many organizations across the country canceling events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex has announced the cancellation of a couple of upcoming concerts.

Cher, a Grammy Award-winning singer and actor, will not be coming to Birmingham for a concert March 18 as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour. The BJCC announced the cancellation Thursday afternoon.

In addition, country singer Chris Stapleton took to Twitter to announce that he was canceling several of his upcoming shows, including his March 21 date at BJCC.

As of Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health had not confirmed any coronavirus cases in Birmingham or the state.

“The spread of COVID-19 has initiated a period of unprecedented uncertainty in our industry,” management stated in a press release published on their website. “The health and safety of our clients, guests, visitors and employees continues to be a top priority.”

No plans for a rescheduled date have been confirmed by the BJCC or Cher.

The cancellation came as Cher announced on Wednesday that she would be postponing her tour in the wake of widespread concerns over the coronavirus.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” Cher said in a statement in Rolling Stone. “The shows have been really special but nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”

The BJCC statement added that those who had purchased tickets for a cancelled event could received a refund through Ticketmaster.

The BJCC previously canceled “Elevate the Stage,” which was set for Friday. All other upcoming BJCC events, including comedian Nick Cannon’s “Wild N Out” for March 27, are still scheduled to go on.

