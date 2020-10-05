Chelsea’s Eli Hairston crosses finish line at Birmingham race Sunday

Eli Hairston, right, walks with his father, Jay, across the finish line at the BHAM 26.2 race Sunday, Oct. 4. (Courtesy of Facebook)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chelsea boy who has spent the last year relearning how to do most aspects of everyday life following a severe brain injury was cheered on as he crossed the finish line at a race in Birmingham over the weekend.

With the help of his father, Jay, Eli Hairston crossed the finish line at the BHAM 26.2 race in town Sunday. As many of the runners finished the race, the 14-year-old got up from his wheelchair and walked a few feet across the line while his father helped him.

Hairston, 14, suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a golf cart last November. Through months of therapy, he has had to learn how to walk and talk again. He recently walked into Chelsea High School for the first day of class back in August.

As he crossed the finish line, a group of family and friends were waiting for him as they cheered his name and gave him encouragement.

