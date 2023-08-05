CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A new trash rate in Chelsea is making many people mad and upset over the sudden increase.

What people usually say is about a $30 to $40 bill every 3 months will increase to $107 dollars.

“I mean I can understand them going up, cost of fuel, insurance, stuff like that, but that’s quite a jump,” says Paul Woo, Chelsea resident.

The city of Chelsea recently approved a new contract for trash and recycling pickup. The new contract, going into effect September 1st, will still be with Republic Services but the company has raised prices to $107 per quarter.

“Our city is growing as we’re one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama for some time. I think now with the trash increase, I’m not sure what that has to do with anything, I’m not sure if that’s because of the increase in our residency,” says Bradley Armstrong, Chelsea resident.

This rate increase is around three times the amount people are used to paying for their trash service leading many to social media to express their frustrations. However others, while still frustrated by the significant increase recognize that there really isn’t much that can be done.

“It’s kind of like the power company, I don’t think they have a choice really. Unless you know, they haul it off their self but still you can’t take it to a landfill or anything. They’ll just probably have to pay it,” says Woo.

“That would be my next question, what’s next to increase? And that’s kind of how I feel personally. Again, I know that we have to have balances and as well as our waste management groups and their efforts, they have to be compensated for the work that they do,” says Armstrong.

The city of Chelsea said in a Facebook post that “inflation is real and it is affecting us in many areas”.