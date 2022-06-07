CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday night, the city of Chelsea held a townhall for those against raising property taxes to help form an independent school system.

Back in May, the city council voted to allow residents to vote on forming its own school district by raising property taxes. This is something Mayor Tony Picklesimer has been pushing for quite sometime now.

Sandi Blakely, a resident who was at the meeting, said it’s a bad idea.

“Well, I find it very fearful that we’re even talking about property tax increases when we have record inflation. I just saw that gas prices are now going to $4.50. So I think the timing is horrible but there’s a bigger picture here than just the property tax and that’s what are we being promised out of this 12 mills? And I personally do not believe that a 12 mills will be enough to sustain a positive Chelsea school system.”

The mayor is hosting community forum on the proposed tax increase this Thursday. However, the final say will be up to the voters during a special election July 12.